JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) said the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) has seen a significant demand for flight reservations during the 2022 Memorial Day holiday period and for the summer.

The number of travelers is expected to rise beginning Wednesday, May 25. Peak travel will occur from May 26 through June 3.

Parking at JAN will be most available in the Remote lot, located to the right of International Drive before travelers arrive at the terminal areas. The Garage and Surface lots have been full on many peak days. Shuttles will be frequent for Remote lot customers.

JMAA provides real time information on flights at www.iflyjackson.com.