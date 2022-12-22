JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 110 million people are expected to travel for the holidays, making Thursday one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The weather could get in the way of those holiday travel plans. Much of the United States will be below freezing this weekend. While that may not make travel difficult in Jackson, hundreds of flights nationwide have been canceled or delayed due to snow.

The cancelations are only expected to get worse throughout the day as temperatures continue to drop. Although snow isn’t expected in Jackson, some of the country’s busiest airports are in the path of blizzard-like conditions.

“I actually got in a little bit early, so they came in yesterday to pick me up and we had no kind of problems. My daughter’s coming in today and already her flight is like 45 minutes late. She’s coming from the Midwest and my wife is coming Saturday. We don’t know what to expect there because she’s coming from the D.C. area, and it’s supposed to be getting bad right up there.”

There have been very few delays at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport so far. But travelers may experience issues getting to the Capital City or to their next destination from Jackson.