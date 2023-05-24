JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The summer travel season is in full swing at the Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport (JAN).

The airport reported significant demand for reservations during the Memorial Day holiday period and for the entire summer.

The number of travelers is expected to rise this week, with peak travel occurring from Wednesday, May 24 through Sunday, June 5.

Airport officials said passengers should allow time for parking. Spots are still available in the terminal garage but may be limited. Parking is available in the close-by surface lot, and in the remote lot, located to the right of International Drive before travelers arrive at the terminal areas. Shuttles will be available for remote lot customers.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) provides real time information on flights by calling 601-360-8690.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive two hours before their flight departure.