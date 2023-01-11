JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Normal flight operations have resumed at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all domestic flights in the country after a key computer system failed.

Travelers at the Jackson airport shared mixed feelings about the national security of the flights while rearranging their travel plans.

“My dad was messaging me that flights were getting delayed until 8:00 a.m. because of issues with the FAA, so apparently now American has chosen to cancel all of their flights. And I don’t know if it’s just American,” said Brandi Johnson, a traveler.

Computer failures led to the system outage. According to White House officials, there’s no reported evidence of a cyber attack.

“Well, we wonder if if it’s really what they say it is. You always wonder that about government,” said Damon Burgess, a traveler.

The last time flights were grounded in this magnitude was on September 11, 2001.

“You know, it’s it kind of makes you think back to the days when it all got grounded during the 9/11,” said Dale Kendrick, a traveler.

Others at the airport canceled their travel plans and went home.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the agency is working to figure out what caused the outage.