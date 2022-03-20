JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has allocated $3.93 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase and renovate the former Batte Furniture and Interiors building.

The Northside Sun reported the city expects to receive $42 million in ARPA funds. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he wants to purchase the building to house a library, police precinct or city offices. The building is located at 1010 East Northside Drive. Last year, it was listed for sale at $1,995,000.

Councilmember Ashby Foote said he is against purchasing the building. He said the city owns too many buildings that aren’t maintained.

Council President Virgi Lindsay said the council hasn’t voted to purchase the building.

According to the newspaper, the city expects to receive the second tranche of ARPA funds in June. The allotment for the building was listed in the city’s expenditure plan.