Jackson Alumni Chapter of Delta State honors three scholarship recipients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Alumni Chapter of the Delta State University National Alumni Association recently connected virtually for its annual chapter meeting to receive campus updates, honor three scholarship recipients and discuss final plans for its upcoming online auction in support of DSU students.

Scholarship recipients honored during the event included Nursing major Taylor Sheriff (Hinds County), Biology/Pre-Med major Alyssa Praytor (Madison County), and English/Pre-Law major Kelly Foster (Rankin County).

Kelly Foster

Taylor Sheriff

Alyssa Praytor

“The Jackson Chapter held their first virtual meeting, and during unprecedented times such as these, it was good to get together with fellow alumni,” said DSU Director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Fund James Forte’ (‘18).

The online auction is slated to run Oct. 3-10 and will include various fun and unique items to bid on in an effort to raise money for the chapter’s scholarship fund.

LATEST STORIES: