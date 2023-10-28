JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern cities, including Jackson, rank among the highest in the country for gun-related homicides.
These findings come from data provided to Axios by the Center for American Progress Action Fund. In 2022, the data showed that St. Louis, Missouri, had America’s highest gun homicide rate in 2022, followed by Birmingham, New Orleans, Jackson, Baltimore, and Baton Rouge. Below are the numbers for those cities.
St. Louis, Missouri
- 2022 Population: 293,300
- 2022 Gun deaths: 224
- Rate per 100k residents: 76.4
Birmingham, Alabama
- 2022 Population: 196,400
- 2022 Gun deaths: 146
- Rate per 100k residents: 74.3
New Orleans, Louisiana
- 2022 Population: 337,000
- 2022 Gun deaths: 246
- Rate per 100k residents: 65.3
Jackson, Mississippi
- 2022 Population: 149,800
- 2022 Gun deaths: 97
- Rate per 100k residents: 64.7
Baltimore, Maryland
- 2022 Population: 576,500
- 2022 Gun deaths: 287
- Rate per 100k residents: 49.8
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- 2022 Population: 222,200
- 2022 Gun deaths: 100
- Rate per 100k residents: 45
In 2021, Mississippi had the highest homicide mortality rate per capita in the United States. In Jackson, gun-related homicides have been a problem in the capital city for years.
This and other reflections on gun violence nationwide resurfaced this week following the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday. The shooting resulted in 18 deaths and 13 injuries. Police found the shooter’s body on Friday.