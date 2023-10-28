JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern cities, including Jackson, rank among the highest in the country for gun-related homicides.

These findings come from data provided to Axios by the Center for American Progress Action Fund. In 2022, the data showed that St. Louis, Missouri, had America’s highest gun homicide rate in 2022, followed by Birmingham, New Orleans, Jackson, Baltimore, and Baton Rouge. Below are the numbers for those cities.

St. Louis, Missouri

2022 Population: 293,300

2022 Gun deaths: 224

Rate per 100k residents: 76.4

Birmingham, Alabama

2022 Population: 196,400

2022 Gun deaths: 146

Rate per 100k residents: 74.3

New Orleans, Louisiana

2022 Population: 337,000

2022 Gun deaths: 246

Rate per 100k residents: 65.3

Jackson, Mississippi

2022 Population: 149,800

2022 Gun deaths: 97

Rate per 100k residents: 64.7

Baltimore, Maryland

2022 Population: 576,500

2022 Gun deaths: 287

Rate per 100k residents: 49.8

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

2022 Population: 222,200

2022 Gun deaths: 100

Rate per 100k residents: 45

In 2021, Mississippi had the highest homicide mortality rate per capita in the United States. In Jackson, gun-related homicides have been a problem in the capital city for years.

This and other reflections on gun violence nationwide resurfaced this week following the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday. The shooting resulted in 18 deaths and 13 injuries. Police found the shooter’s body on Friday.