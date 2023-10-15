JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson, Mississippi, ranks near the bottom for safety among major cities, according to a recent WalletHub report.

The report, which ranked the capital city 167th overall, looked at 182 cities nationwide. Among Southern cities, it ranked eighth overall for least safe.

The WalletHub report looked at three broad factors: home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety. Here’s how Mississippi fared in these categories.

Home and community safety: 162

Natural disaster risk: 137

Financial safety: 173

In September, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) collaborated with the Mobile Police Department to discuss crime-reducing strategies. Police chases into Jackson have been a focal point among residents for years, with a recent one ending when the suspect’s car crashed into someone’s home.

On the natural disaster front, severe storms in June caused delays in trash pickup in Jackson earlier this year. Tornadoes throughout the Jackson metro and state routinely cause extensive damage. Hinds County ranks 5th statewide and 16th nationally for its frequency of tornadoes.

According to WalletHub, Mississippi ranks 2nd as the state with the most underprivileged children. It is the state with the highest percentage of workers making less than $25,000 in the U.S.

Despite these numbers, Mississippi has made strides in recent years. From March to July, Mississippi had five consecutive months of record-low unemployment. Jackson had its lowest rate of unemployment on record in April, at 2.4%.