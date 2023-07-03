JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a report by MarketWatch, Jackson ranks 6th nationally for affordability.

The rankings looked at a plethora of information, including median household income, unemployment rate, median home sale price, median monthly rent, grocery costs, transportation costs, and miscellaneous living costs.

Jackson has a median household income of $56,851, a 3.0% unemployment rate, a median home sale price of $120,000 and median monthly rent of $1,065. In Jackson, groceries are 7.6% cheaper than the national average.

Transportation in Jackson is 12.8% cheaper than the national average. According to Forbes, Mississippi, as a whole, has the cheapest gas in the country. The Magnolia state is also the 2nd most affordable state to travel to, according to WalletHub.

It is the second cheapest capital city in the nation, following Springfield, Illinois, According to the MarketWatch report. However, living cheap comes at a great cost.

Among major cities, Jackson ranks 148th out of 149th nationally for the quality of its city services. It also ranks near the bottom -140th- for safety. City officials declined to comment in June when that information came to light in a report from WalletHub.