JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a recent WalletHub analysis, Jackson earned the mark for being one of the most impoverished cities in the United States.

Jackson ranked as the seventh most impoverished city overall nationally. It was joined by Gulfport and five other Southern cities in the top ten. The WalletHub analysis looked at 182 cities. It further looked at several factors under two broad categories: economic well-being and health and safety.

Economic Well-Being – Total Points: 60

Child poverty rate

Adult poverty rate

Unemployment rate

Underemployment rate

Homelessness rate

Presence of homeless criminalization laws

Change in family homelessness (2022 vs 2021)

Well-being index

Consumer bankruptcy rate

Foreclosure rate

Share of owner-occupied housing units spending at least 35% of their household income on housing

Share of delinquent debtors

Median credit score

High school dropout rate

Undereducated rate

Share of children eligible for free or reduced-price lunch

“economic security” ranking

Economic mobility

Health & Safety – Total Points: 40

Uninsured rate

Food insecurity rate

Share of homes with inadequate plumbing

Share of homes with inadequate kitchens

Share of severely overcrowded homes: full weight (~3.64 points)

Share of offline homes: full weight (~3.64 points)

Share of adults who needed to see a doctor but couldn’t

Share of depressed adults

Suicide rate

Crime rate

Jackson had the 4th lowest economic well-being. The capital city ranked 59th in the health and safety category.

According to 2022 Census data, 11.5% of the U.S. population lived in poverty. In Mississippi, 19.1% of residents live in poverty. In Jackson, 25.9% do. At $42,193, the median household income in Jackson is over $10,000 lower than the state average overall. Jacksonians are also over 25% more likely to lack health insurance than the rest of Mississippi. Jackson ranks 167th overall among 182 major cities for safety.

Another city ranked high on the neediness scale: Gulfport. In Gulfport, 26.6% live in poverty. That’s over 39% higher than the state average. At $43,499, the median household income in Gulfport is roughly $9,500 lower than the state’s overall. Gulfport residents are also over 47% more likely to lack health insurance than the average Mississippian. Lastly, Gulfport had the 2nd highest food insecurity rate nationally.