JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two Animal Control officers for embezzlement and conspiracy.

Officer Sam Brown said Marquette Allen, II, 30, and Roderick Hibbler, 26, were both arrested on August 29. The charges stem from alerts of exceptions on exceeding fuel purchases within the Animal Control Unit.

According to Brown, an internal investigation revealed significant evidence in the theft of fuel through the City of Jackson’s Fuelman program throughout this year.

The total amount of fuel and monetary value has yet to be determined.

Marquette Allen, II (Courtesy: JPD)

Roderick Hibbler (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.