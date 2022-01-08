Jackson animal shelter shuts down

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog at animal shelter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Animal Shelter closed its doors and the remaining animals were relocated due to a lack of running water at the facility.

The Northside Sun reported Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine retired professor Dr. Phil Bushby and animal welfare non-profit Best Friends completed a detailed report of the shelter’s problems. They noted the following concerns:

  • Failure to identify each animal at the shelter
  • Failure to vaccinate animals
  • Hosing out runs with the animals in the runs
  • Standing water in runs with dogs
  • Porous surfaces not able to be properly cleaned
  • Food and water bowls that cannot be properly cleaned
  • Failure to use outdoor exercise pens
  • No ability to isolate sick animals

According to the newspaper, there was also a water leak that led to foundation problems for the shelter. As a result, animals were kept in areas with standing water.

Best Friends Senior Strategist Lisa Barrett said the non-profit offered free help to the shelter, including a director, manager and kennel staff. She added that free computers and software were offered to assist the shelter with a lack of record-keeping.

Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter volunteer Linda Templeton said she does not expect the city to respond to the offer since the contract was first sent in July 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories