Jackson animal shelter shuts down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Animal Shelter closed its doors and the remaining animals were relocated due to a lack of running water at the facility.

The Northside Sun reported Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine retired professor Dr. Phil Bushby and animal welfare non-profit Best Friends completed a detailed report of the shelter’s problems. They noted the following concerns:

Failure to identify each animal at the shelter

Failure to vaccinate animals

Hosing out runs with the animals in the runs

Standing water in runs with dogs

Porous surfaces not able to be properly cleaned

Food and water bowls that cannot be properly cleaned

Failure to use outdoor exercise pens

No ability to isolate sick animals

According to the newspaper, there was also a water leak that led to foundation problems for the shelter. As a result, animals were kept in areas with standing water.

Best Friends Senior Strategist Lisa Barrett said the non-profit offered free help to the shelter, including a director, manager and kennel staff. She added that free computers and software were offered to assist the shelter with a lack of record-keeping.

Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter volunteer Linda Templeton said she does not expect the city to respond to the offer since the contract was first sent in July 2021.