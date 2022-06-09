JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Office of Economic Development announced the re-launch of the CDBG Special Economic Development-related grant programs.

City leaders said the programs include the Small Business Resiliency & Safe Practices grant which will provide funding to businesses up to $30,000 to ensure safe operation and sustainability. The online application opens July 1.

Since the pandemic, staff have created several programs, partnerships and projects that will positively impact the citizens of Jackson.

Upcoming projects, including the Pathways to Human Dignity Workforce Development opportunity and the Creativepreneur-based Incubator, will reach directly to employees, potential entrepreneurs and creatives. The initiatives are scheduled to roll out starting in the Fall of 2022.

The City is now looking for Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) with the capacity to deliver these types of training.