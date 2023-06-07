JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and other officials announced a plan to cleanup debris and dump sites along Capers Avenue.

Leaders hope the cleanup efforts will open the city up to additional economic investment in west Jackson.

This recent effort is part of the “Stop Trashing Jackson” campaign, which seeks to tackle the issue of blight in Jackson.

“Today, we are announcing a very special cleanup right here in this area,” said Lumumba. “This cleanup is especially important because it is at the site of a new investment in the City of Jackson. This investment will impact our residents as we empower them to create a more robust and qualified workforce.”

The city is working with several partners in this ongoing endeavor, including Bradley and A3 Consulting, Keep Jackson Beautiful, the Boys & Girls Club, Greater Mount Cavalry Missionary Baptist Church, and community and neighborhood groups.