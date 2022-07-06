JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is no clear date on when Jackson’s citywide boil water notice will be lifted.

The city has been under a boil water notice for almost two weeks. Some neighbors said they’re anxious about the current conditions of the city’s water system.

“I feel they need to come to a conclusion and get this water thing took care of. I’m steady buying water,” said one neighbor.

Another neighbor said, “We got dogs, and it’s just hard to give our dogs water.”

Jackson’s Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright said much of the infrastructure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is outdated. However, he said the city is working to secure funds to make the proper repairs for a long-term solution to the boil water notices.

“It all depends on how the repairs are being made at the plant, how that is being accomplished. If we can maintain the pressure at the plant, and we seem to be maintaining that pressure at the plant at this time, from the reports that we’re getting on, and we get reports twice a day; morning and evenings, and it seems to be holding steady at this point,” Wright said.



He did not have a clear timeline for when the boil water notice would be lifted.