JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services (MDRS) will host a job fair on Thursday, August 10.

The job fair will take place at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Here are the businesses that will be attending the event:

Amazon – Warehouse Associate

Warehouse Associate Avon – Independent Representative

Independent Representative Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding – Shipfitter, Pipefitter, Pipe Welder, Electrician, Engineer

Shipfitter, Pipefitter, Pipe Welder, Electrician, Engineer Brown Bottling Group – Day/Night Warehouse, Class A Driver, Vending Delivery, Install Technician

Day/Night Warehouse, Class A Driver, Vending Delivery, Install Technician DG Foods – Production Workers, Shipping

Production Workers, Shipping Eaton Aerospace – Pricing Analyst, Manufacturing Engineer, CNC Machinist, Mechanical Engineer, Sr. Lead Engineer, Master Production Scheduler

Pricing Analyst, Manufacturing Engineer, CNC Machinist, Mechanical Engineer, Sr. Lead Engineer, Master Production Scheduler Fastenal

Federal Bureau of Prisons

HHS – Floor Technicians, Waste Technicians, Housekeeping Associates

Floor Technicians, Waste Technicians, Housekeeping Associates Hinds Behavioral Health Services – RN, Family Coordinator, Insurance Clerk, Mental Health Therapist, Executive Assistant, Program Assistant, Direct Care Worker, Support Sevices Clerk, Network Specialist

RN, Family Coordinator, Insurance Clerk, Mental Health Therapist, Executive Assistant, Program Assistant, Direct Care Worker, Support Sevices Clerk, Network Specialist Hinds Community College – Admissions Clerk, Instructor, Admin Assistant, Police Officer, Custodian, Maintenance, Systems Analyst, Financial Aid Advisor, Recruiter

Admissions Clerk, Instructor, Admin Assistant, Police Officer, Custodian, Maintenance, Systems Analyst, Financial Aid Advisor, Recruiter Holmes Community College – see holmescc.edu

see holmescc.edu Jackson WIN Job Center

Kelly Education

Mississippi Blood Services

Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Services

Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services – Rehabilitation Associate, Vocational Training Instructor, Rehabilitation Specialist, Benefits Program Specialist, Social Services Program Coordinator

Rehabilitation Associate, Vocational Training Instructor, Rehabilitation Specialist, Benefits Program Specialist, Social Services Program Coordinator Mississippi Industries for the Blind – Production Worker(Sponge, Bandoleer, Barracks Bags), Human Resources Generalist, Call Center Representative, Document Imaging Scanner, Document Imaging Prepper, Manager Trainee, Data Entry Clerk, Welders, Sewing Machine Operator

Production Worker(Sponge, Bandoleer, Barracks Bags), Human Resources Generalist, Call Center Representative, Document Imaging Scanner, Document Imaging Prepper, Manager Trainee, Data Entry Clerk, Welders, Sewing Machine Operator Mississippi State Personnel Board – Entry-Level, Statewide, Managerial, Professional

Entry-Level, Statewide, Managerial, Professional NUCOR Steel Jackson

Onin Staffing – Administrative/Clerical, Forklift Operator, General Warehouse Labor, Automotive Assembly

Administrative/Clerical, Forklift Operator, General Warehouse Labor, Automotive Assembly Professional Staffing Group – Heavy Equipment Operator, Order Selector, General Labor, Construction, Accountant, Paralegal, Banquet Server, AP Clerk, Welder, Forklift Operator

Heavy Equipment Operator, Order Selector, General Labor, Construction, Accountant, Paralegal, Banquet Server, AP Clerk, Welder, Forklift Operator Reliable Healthcare – RN, LPN, CNA, PCA

RN, LPN, CNA, PCA Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.

Unified Brands – Welder

Welder University of Mississippi Medical Center – R00027667 – Hospital Tech I – Adult – 12-Hour Shifts – FT/PT, R00027719 – CNA – Adult – FT/PT – Days/Nights, R00025743 – Social Worker III (LCSW) – Office of Well-being, R00028560 – Property Assistant – Property Control, R00028808 – Supply Tech I-Materials Management, R00025602 – Facilities Monitor-Transportation and Parking, R00023328 – Endoscopy Technician-GI Lab, R00027682 – Ambassador-Patient Transport, R00024928 – Certified Phlebotomist – Central Lab Collections

R00027667 – Hospital Tech I – Adult – 12-Hour Shifts – FT/PT, R00027719 – CNA – Adult – FT/PT – Days/Nights, R00025743 – Social Worker III (LCSW) – Office of Well-being, R00028560 – Property Assistant – Property Control, R00028808 – Supply Tech I-Materials Management, R00025602 – Facilities Monitor-Transportation and Parking, R00023328 – Endoscopy Technician-GI Lab, R00027682 – Ambassador-Patient Transport, R00024928 – Certified Phlebotomist – Central Lab Collections US Foods

“The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services is happy to have the Mississippi Department of Employment Security as a partner in job fairs such as the EmployAbility job fairs through the Governor’s Job Fair Network to help us on our mission of providing Mississippians with disabilities opportunities for independence by finding new careers. It’s always exciting to see multiple employers in one place,” said Tiffany Parish, MDRS Business Development Special Project Coordinator, Southern Region.