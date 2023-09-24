JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The fall season kicks off in late September. For many, fall is a time for cooler temperatures, cozy sweaters and a good cup of coffee.

One of the popular coffee flavors during fall is pumpkin spice. Both Starbucks and Dunkin’ have their fall menus available for customers to check out.

If you’re savoring a good cup of coffee on a chilly morning, there are several local coffee shops in the Jackson-metro to check out.

The Bean

Originally named Sneaky Beans, The Bean is located on North State Street in Jackson. The business serves local coffee from GRIN Coffee Roastery in Hattiesburg. The Bean is open Monday through Saturday (hours vary). Customers can stop by the location or order online.

Cafezinho Coffee

Cafezinho Coffee is located on E. Northside Drive in Clinton. The business offers a variety of hot or iced coffees and signature drinks. Some of the signature drinks include The Cafezinho, The Red Arrow and The Lazy Pecan.

Coffee Prose

Coffee Prose has two locations in the capital city. One is located at N. West Street, and the other is located at Highland Village. Customers can enjoy coffee, baked goods and a good book at the location. Customers can also order online.

Cups

Cups started as one little café in 1993. Since then, 11 locations have opened in the Jackson-metro area. According to the business’ website, Cups sources their coffee from around the world before roasting it in Mississippi.

Fusion Coffeehouse

Fusion Coffeehouse is located on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. The business offers hand-crafted espresso beverages, frozen drinks and their own specialty drinks. Customers can stop by the location or order online.

Mocha Mugs

Mocha Mugs opened in the Jackson-metro area in 2014. There are three locations, including one in Brandon, one in Madison and one in Flowood. The business offers specialty drinks with beans sourced from East Africa, Central and South America, and the South Pacific.

Native Coffee

Native Coffee Co. is located on N. State Street in Jackson. The business offers several options for coffee lovers, including drip coffee, latte, or even a to-go brew box. Native Coffee also offers seasonal drinks. Customers can by the location or order online.

Urban Foxes

Urban Foxes is located on North Street in Jackson. The business offers a rotating menu of small-batch baked goods, coffee and beer. Customers can by the location or order online.