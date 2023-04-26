JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson attorney has been charged with aggravated assault after he said he shot an intruder on his property.

On April 17, Bradley Wellborn was alerted by neighbors that someone broke into his back shed. According to Wellborn, he entered his shed and saw a man standing in the attic over him with a weapon.

Wellborn said he shot at the man and then alerted Jackson police about the incident.

“I immediately stood up, stepped back, drew my pistol and saw a man who was holding a weapon. That weapon was a police issue, expandable baton. I fired my gun four times and struck that man four times and immediately exited the building. I gave my statement and immediately after giving my statement, was transported to Raymond Detention Facility. During the course of all this, I asked the detectives, ‘What is a lawful citizen supposed to do?’ I have much information that I will willingly share with any crime fighting organization, but the Jackson Police Department is not it,” stated Wellborn.

He was released on a $75,000 bond.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson Police Chief James Davis about the incident. He said the department has no comment.