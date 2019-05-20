Jackson attorney Richard Montague dies in Florida
Bystanders pulled him from the water in Destin
DESTIN, Fla (WJTV) - The Jackson legal community is grieving the tragic loss of a fellow attorney this week.
Sixty-five-year-old Richard Montague was a partner with the Phelps Dunbar law firm where he practiced bankruptcy law.
He was pulled unconscious from the waters near Gulf Shores Drive in Destin. Montague was swimming out to a sandbar when something went wrong, those close to the family have reason to believe he may have suffered a heart attack.
A spokesperson for the Montagues indicates the family is awaiting the results of an autopsy. A service has been scheduled for 2 pm at Northminster Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m.