Jackson attorney Richard Montague dies in Florida

DESTIN, Fla (WJTV) - The Jackson legal community is grieving the tragic loss of a fellow attorney this week.

Sixty-five-year-old Richard Montague was a partner with the Phelps Dunbar law firm where he practiced bankruptcy law.

He was pulled unconscious from the waters near Gulf Shores Drive in Destin. Montague was swimming out to a sandbar when something went wrong, those close to the family have reason to believe he may have suffered a heart attack.

A spokesperson for the Montagues indicates the family is awaiting the results of an autopsy. A service has been scheduled for 2 pm at Northminster Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m.

 

