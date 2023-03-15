JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Back Yard Burgers locations in the Jackson-area have closed.

Officials said the State Street location closed last week as part of a company restructuring. The locations in Byram and Flowood also closed, as well as the Old Canton Road location in Jackson.

“With ongoing challenges from the pandemic and inflation disrupting operations, the company made the difficult decision to close the restaurant,” they said in a statement.

According to officials, all employees were compensated for the work.

The only remaining location that is open is the restaurant in Madison.