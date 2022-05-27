JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Black Rodeo will be held in the capital city as usual after being recently canceled by event organizers.

The rodeo was originally canceled due to safety concerns. In a post on Facebook, the president of the Real Cowboys Association alluded to last month’s deadly shooting during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

Officials with the Mississippi State Fairgrounds said there was a disagreement over the event’s security, which led to the cancellation.

However, organizers announced the rodeo will be held on Saturday, July 16. Tickets will go on sale at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27.