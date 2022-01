JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Thursday, January 27. COVID-19 testing will also be provided at the site starting at 10:00 a.m.

The event will be in the parking lot of the Cash Saver at the intersection of Raymond and McDowell Roads. Water distribution will continue until supplies run out.

COVID-19 testing will be available until 5 p.m.