JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews reopened the south frontage road over Hanging Moss Creek in Jackson.

“This is a heavily utilized bridge for drivers to get to work, school and church. We are pleased to announce it has reopened for travel,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “Although the bridge is open for travel, in the coming weeks, crews will need to briefly shut it down to replace a tension bar that was special ordered. Other work such as permanent striping and raised pavement markers must be installed before work is fully complete.”

The bridge was shut down on November 27, 2023, with the expectation of remaining closed for several months. MDOT officials said favorable weather conditions, cooperation from the traveling public and hard work allowed crews to quickly repair the damaged bridge panel and reopen the roadway well ahead of schedule.

The emergency repairs were needed due to a fire that occurred underneath the bridge that damaged a bridge panel earlier this year.

“Please continue to exercise caution by slowing down and staying alert for roadside crews and workers until the project is fully complete,” said Simmons.

Remaining work is expected to wrap up in spring 2024.