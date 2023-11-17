JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary bridge closure will take place on the south frontage road bridge over Hanging Moss Creek in Jackson.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the bridge is located just south of the Canton Mart Road and I-55 south frontage road intersection.

The closure will begin on Monday, November 27, 2023, and is expected to remain in place up to four months. Crews will perform a repair to a bridge panel that was damaged by a recent fire underneath the bridge.

Signs are in place to alert the public of the upcoming closure. During the closure, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek a temporary alternate route.