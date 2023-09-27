JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A special called meeting was held on Wednesday for the Jackson City Council to accept the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

A total of five items were on the agenda, including the authorization of $1 million for the Jackson-Hinds Library system.

Council President Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said the Council worked hard to make sure they did not have to raise taxes for residents.

“One of the things that’s going to be important is, you know, being able to make sure that citizens feel the impact of those decisions that we make. I would say, you know, that it is important that when we make these decisions,” said Banks.

The budget going into the fiscal year is roughly $422 million.