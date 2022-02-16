JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – South Jackson business owners said they’re frustrated because their trash has not been picked up in weeks.

Wallace Owens, the owner of Mr. Gators, said routine trash pickups are being neglected. With their bins overflowing, they said the trash is beginning to blow onto the street.

Owens and a neighboring business owner said they’ve called the trash company multiple times, but they haven’t received a clear answer.

“We try to do what we can to keep it up. We don’t want it to fall, look bad you know. All I’m asking them to do is do their job. I understand they have problems and whatever going on, but this trash still needs to be dumped. If I missed several payments, they’re going to want their money. We need our service,” he stated.

Owens said he hopes the company comes to collect the trash soon because the accumulation of garbage is an eyesore.