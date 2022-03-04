JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested four suspects in connection to a business burglary. The incident happened on Wednesday, March 2 on J.R. Lynch Street.

Police said the business owners held the suspects at gunpoint until officers arrived. They were identified as Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris and Larry Johnson.

According to investigators, Johnson had been shot in the arm after a struggle with one of the owners. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

During an investigation, police said they discovered Floyd had done some work for the owner and had knowledge about the business. They said the suspects entered the location through a fence and carried motor parts, generators and electronic devices from the area before they were stopped by the owners.

Jeremiah Floyd (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

David Harper (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Lenard Harris (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Larry Johnson (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Floyd, Harper and Harris were taken to police headquarters and placed in the holding facility. They will be taken to the Hinds County Detention Center. Once Johnson is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Raymond jail.

All four suspects will be charged with business burglary.