Jackson Business owners say thief is targeting Snobiz locations, stealing thousands

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Business owners say a thief is targeting Snobiz stores in the capital city, burning one to the ground and stealing thousands from another.

Now one of the owner's is asking for the public's help.

Ashley Johnson believes this is the same man that stole from her store on may 6th and burned down another Snobiz on Medgar Evers.

She says he returned to her location on Clinton Blvd just last night and that's when she was able to get a clear picture.

3 and a half years ago Jackson native Ashley Johnson opened the Snobiz on Clinton Blvd with money out of her own pocket, hoping to give back to her community.

However on May 6th a thief helped himself to her ice shaving machine, an Ipad, bottles of flavoring and even bags of chips, totaling about $4,000 in damages.

"They cut my bars down, tore the door up, busted all my cameras, and just did the most," Ashley Johnson explained.

Until a month ago crime hadn't been an issue for this entrepreneur, but now during her busiest season Johnson feels the same man who burglarized another Snobiz is now targeting her shop.

"When they broke up in her building they went through the window he cut himself, and so he came back and burnt the building up," Johnson said.

She and the owner of the shop on Medgar Evers compared surveillance videos showing what looks like the same man who broke into Johnson's location twice.

"He's the exact same person ,because when you look at my camera his arm is cut on the left-hand side, and when you look on her camera it's the same, thing arm cut on the left-hand side, and they're stealing the exact same stuff. So I believe it's a person who is trying to open another Snobiz or another snow cone place," she explained.

She says this type of crime speaks to a bigger issue of why people don't want to risk opening a business in the capital city.

"It's very discouraging, but I just, I'm not going to go anywhere. I'm going to stay here and just keep going, this isn't the only business I have, so I got to stay and get it together just have to stay on it and fight as a community, we need to stick together and solve stuff," Johnson said.

Jackson police are investigating the burglary. If you have any information or know who this is please call JPD.