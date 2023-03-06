JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Downtown businesses are picking up the pieces after a weekend fire this weekend. The fire damaged one of Jackson’s oldest commercial buildings.

The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) was able to contain most of the fire to one building. However, many of the adjourning buildings had a lot of smoke and water damage.

Business owners in the area told WJTV 12 News their primary goal is trying to get their businesses running again, but they are grateful everyone is safe.

“I noticed a water on the floor. And so, what happened was that they were spraying. They sprayed my landlord’s windowpane, you know, and it flooded his office. And it just started raining down in my building,” said Phillip Rollins, the owner of Off Beat Record store.

JFD is being praised by the business owners for how they handled the fire.

The building that caught fire was being used as extended office space for the Eaves Law Firm.