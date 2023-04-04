JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the City of Jackson currently without a garbage collection contract, trash has started to pile up outside many homes.

Local businesses are stepping in to help remove the trash. PDT Logistics, 97.7 The Beat of the Capital, and M-Bar are picking up trash for Jackson neighbors.

“There are a lot of elderly people right here in this neighborhood that don’t know what to do with their trash, and they’ve been here for years, and they haven’t had to deal with this,” said Tambra Cherie with 97.7 The Beat of the Capital.

Several trucks with trailers started Tuesday morning in north Jackson neighborhoods before heading to south and west Jackson.

“We’ve got to make sure that we get out and serve when the communities,” said Richard Bradley, the owner of M-Bar.

Organizers of the collection efforts said they plan to do trash pickups in various parts of Jackson once week for the next 12 weeks.

If anyone would like to volunteer, send an email to A3consulting@yahoo.com.