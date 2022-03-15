JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Approximately 400 seized, abandoned, and stolen vehicles will be sold at a public auction by the City of Jackson on Saturday, March 19.

The auction will take place at the Jackson police impound lot at 4225 Michael Avalon Street. All vehicles are in various conditions.

The auction will be open to the public. Bidders may preview vehicles on Friday, March 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There is a $10.00 non-refundable registration and entry fee and a $7.50 notary fee per vehicle. Purchases can be made by cash, credit card, or approved check, and all sales are final.

All vehicles must be removed by 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 25.