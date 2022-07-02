JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – July 2 is the birthday for two civil rights icons born right here in Mississippi.

The birthdays of both Aaron Henry and Medgar Evers were recognized in a celebration led by Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

The celebration began with a motorcade that started on Freedom Corner and traveled to Elmwood Cemetery , Henry’s resting place.

The motorcade ended at the Medgar Evers Library, where participants reflected on their lasting impact.

“A lot of doors that are open today here in Jackson, throughout Mississippi, throughout the United States and the world are because Medgar Evers and Aaron Henry gave up their lives,” said Stokes.

Henry, the former head of the Mississippi NAACP, and Evers, the first NAACP Field Secretary, worked tirelessly, advocating for voting rights and equality in Mississippi and across the country.