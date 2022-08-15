JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber is asking local and state leaders to work together to find a solution to Jackson’s water crisis.

The Chamber addressed a letter to officials, urging them to put their differences aside for the betterment of neighbors and they city’s economy.

Chamber president Jeff Rent said the frequent boil water notices are becoming a costly public safety concern that may cause businesses and people to move out of Jackson, which would cause a significant economic impact.

The Chamber is seeking answers and holding leaders accountable as to what will be done to fix the water system.

“It’s time to take action now. We know it’s not going to be fixed overnight, as well. But they want to hear from people now, They want to know what’s being done to fix this. How is it going to be fixed? We’ve got to take action. There’s no tomorrow on this. It has to happen today,” said Rent.

The Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba has invited restaurant owners to City Hall to discuss how the city can better meet their needs.

The association said they’re asking for compensation and credit on water payments. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.