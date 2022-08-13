JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership sent a letter to local, state and congressional leaders regarding the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

A citywide boil water notice was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. The city issued its own notice the next day due to high turbidity levels in the water.

Jackson’s restaurant owners recently gathered to discuss how the city’s water crisis is affecting business. Some owners said they’re considering moving to a different county to avoid the water issues. The Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association wrote a letter to the city, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and state representatives detailing how the boil water notices have hurt Jackson businesses. The letter was signed by the owners of 46 Jackson restaurants.

Now, members of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership have penned their own letter to leaders.

“Jackson businesses are forced to pay out-of-pocket expenses just to provide safe and clean water during each boil water notice, thereby reducing profits and escalating frustrations while trying to keep their businesses open and operating under very challenging circumstances,” the letter stated.

It continued, “It is becoming increasingly difficult to generate interest among companies looking for their next location to consider a site in the City of Jackson, when they know a reliable water system is just a few miles away.”

The letter concludes by stating the business community in Jackson is ready to work with leaders to find a solution to the water crisis.

The letter was sent on Friday, August 12.