JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A child was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Jackson.

The incident happened on Terry Road at Savanna Street on Friday, July 14.

Police at the scene said the child was taken to a local hospital. The child is expected to be okay.

The driver, who hit the child, was still at the scene when officers arrived.

WJTV 12 News has reached out to Jackson police for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.