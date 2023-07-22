JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community leaders in Jackson helped take some of the load off of parents as their children prepare to go back to school.

Word and Worship Church partnered with the Advancement of Minority Health for a back-to-school blast and school supply giveaway on Saturday, July 22.

Each backpack was filled with items, including paper and pencils. Children also received free health screenings.

Organizers said helping parents and children towards classroom readiness will give students the confidence to have a successful school year.

“It’s hard to get money right now for school supplies, so we’re giving school supplies, and we’re also checking blood pressure. We have some medical students here, so people will getting their blood pressure checked. It will help them out and help us out to know what’s going on in the community. So at these moments, the community needs to take advantage. So, we’re giving that book bag, and we’re checking needs,” explained Pastor Jeffery Stallworth.