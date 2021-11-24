Jackson church helps provide 100 free meals at local restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first 100 people at Meals that Heal were surprised to find out that they did not have to pay for their food on Wednesday.

Reverend C.J. Rhodes of Mt. Helm Baptist Church in Jackson sponsored the 100 free meals. He said he wanted to bless community members and a business that’s doing great things on Farish Street.

“They are a stellar business in the first district and helping bring about the renaissance and revitalization of this area. And so what better way for our church, which is one of the oldest institutions in the Farish Street District, to help by supporting this up and coming business?” said Rhodes.

Eric Collins, who is the owner of Meals that Heal, said he’s thankful for the partnership, and he wants people to know there are healthy food options in Jackson.

“We wanted to make sure that we were intentional about bringing these meals, Meals that Heal to the community and know that you can eat the same great food without all the bad stuff,” he said.