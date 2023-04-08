JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family, friends and the community gathered as Agape Christian Fellowship Church hosted its annual Resurrection Celebration Community Fun Day.

Pastor Dock Cooper says this is their 12th year putting on this event. Over 100 people participated. He also says this event gives young people something fun to do.

“I think our young people really have to have something to do. For us, this is just one of the things we try to do as an outreach to make sure they have an event they can come to. They get a chance to run and jump face painting, all the different things we have going on. It’s always exciting,” he said.

Cooper says he believes it’s very important for the church to take part in the community.