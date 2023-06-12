JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A church in South Jackson is doing its part to ensure kids don’t go hungry this summer.

New Vineyard Church, off of Rainey Road in Jackson, continued its annual Summer Feeding Program for kids under 18. Initially set to start on June 1, logistical issues caused delays. The initiative is set to start this week, according to program director Patty Mace.

Mace told WJTV 12 News that the program began as New Vineyard Church Pastor Gregory Divinity felt his church needed to feed the community’s hungry children. In partnership with the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, the church ensures children are given breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday throughout the summer. The church feeds hundreds of children throughout the summer across its distribution sites daily.

Once the program starts, it will have food available for pickup at the following sites:

New Vineyard Church at 4207 Rainey Road in Jackson

Blossom Apartments off Woodbine Street in Jackson

Briarcliff South Apartments off Rainey Road in Jackson

Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments off Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson

Windsor Park Apartments off Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

Crestview Apartments off Old Brandon Road in Pearl

In the future, Mace hopes to expand the Summer Feeding Program geographically to the Jackson metro area.

“I totally support the program and think it needs to be expanded throughout,” Mace said.

You can call New Vineyard Church to ask questions about distribution at 601-487-2330.