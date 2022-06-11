JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local church is working to restore the commitment in community.

Greater Bethlehem Church hosted an open resource fair. Attendees were able to receive free assistance promoting healthier lifestyles, disease prevention and management, along with additional benefits.

The Children’s Day Celebration at the church also featured a free kids carnival with various games and activities.

Organizers want to promote the importance of families working together to aid in the many issues facing Jackson communities.

“If the family unit is broke, civilization suffers. We can see what’s going on in the City of Jackson and all over the United States. The family is broken down. We want to do what we can do to help to put that family unit back together. There are so many wonderful things going on in the City of Jackson for our youth. That is just a small step in putting the families back together,” said event coordinator Brenda Williams.

Williams said it’s important to celebrate our children along the way, instilling a strong family foundation, which in turn will build a strong community.