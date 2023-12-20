JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Christmas right around the corner, Circle K is offering an early present to customers in Jackson, Mississippi.

Participating Circle K locations will have discounted gas and hot food during its Wednesday, December 20 Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up.

Officials with the company said drivers can get “30 cents off per gallon of fuel applied directly at the pump” from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 50% off hot food from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This special discount is also being offered in Vicksburg and Gulfport, according to a news release.

Click here to find a Circle K location.