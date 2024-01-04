JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The city attorney for Jackson has submitted her resignation, according to Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1.

Officials with the mayor’s office said Catoria Martin would step down effective January 12, 2024.

According to Foote, Martin said she is moving on to work with a part of the federal court system. He said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba informed councilmembers on Wednesday of Martin’s resignation.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office about Martin’s resignation. They sent the following statement:

For weeks, we’ve known that our City Attorney was heading to a new position with the Federal Government. The administration was proud to offer it’s recommendation for Attorney Martin. It’s no surprise that her fights on behalf of the City of Jackson attracted the likes of Washington, D.C. Once her appointment was official last year, she spoke with us at length about her plans. It’s with a heavy heart that we accepted her resignation, because Attorney Martin has done incredible things for the City of Jackson. Through her leadership, we’ve seen the City Attorney’s Office settle more cases than ever before. Attorney Martin was instrumental in the negotiations surrounding our Water and Sewer systems. She’s also fought diligently to help resolve numerous issues within the city. We are grateful for her service and were honored to be a part of the process that led to this appointment. Jackson Mayor’s Office