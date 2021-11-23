Jackson City Council approves pay increase for water plant workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Council members discussed ways to improve the city’s water crisis during their meeting on Tuesday. They voted unanimously on an order that could mitigate the issue.

“This is great to have salary increases for our recruiting and retention, and I am thankful for the joint effort with Public Works and HR,” said Councilwoman Angelique Lee (Ward 2).

Leaders voted to approve a plan to increase the salary for water plant workers.

“Right now obviously, we are at a level that is a concern, so by approving this item today allows us to address that and also allows us to recruit when we go out and talk to potential applicants,” said City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams.

The salary increase will take place for the role of water plant operation one, water plant operator two, senior water plant operator, water plant maintenance supervisor and water plant operations supervisor.

“Having the expertise and the experience of our water operators allows us to ensure that we are number one, in compliance; number two, we have these types of issues arise, we can get the plant back up operated effectively and as quickly as possible,” said Williams.

He said the goal is to implement the pay increases by the end of 2021.