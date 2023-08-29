JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council unanimously approved Joseph Wade’s appointment as the new police chief of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) on Tuesday.

Wade was appointed as the next police chief by Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba last week. For the past three months, he served as the interim chief after former Police Chief James Davis retired from JPD.

During the City Council meeting, Wade was praised by all of the members for his hard work and dedication.

Wade said his goal will be tackling the city’s violent crime.

“I’m going to roll up my sleeves. We’re going to get to work. We will attack violent crimes here in the state of Jackson. We will recruit and retain our Jackson police officers. We will support them. All right? We’re going to clap for this one, too. I will fight for raises and resources for our police officers,” the police chief stated.

Wade also promised to improve cooperation with surrounding law enforcement agencies from the local to federal level.