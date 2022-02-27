JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council is considering the creation of a neighborhood services manager position.

The Northside Sun reported the ordinance was discussed during the council’s February 15 meeting. Responsibilities of the position would include creating collaborative relationships with communities and neighborhood organizations, facilitating community-based problem-solving, conducting community information meetings and more.

The proposed annual compensation for the position is $51,588.24 to $62,385.12.

According to the newspaper, the council will vote on the ordinance on Tuesday, March 1 during its regular meeting.