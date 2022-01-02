Jackson City Council considering reward for tips in triple homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes has proposed a reward for tips on a triple homicide case before the Jackson City Council.

In October 2021, three people were shot and killed at Club Rain in Jackson. De’Anne Bell, Elijah Bridges and Alicia Brown were celebrating Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. An arrest has not been made and no witnesses have come forward.

Stokes placed an item on the City Council agenda offering a reward for information that can lead to an arrest in the case.

“We want some eye witnesses. They’ll talk a lot quicker when the reward is great. If you kill or hurt a person, they’re going to start offering rewards around $5,000, $10,000 or more. That’s what the City of Jackson must do. We must treat all these killings and these killers in such a manner that they know – if you kill in the City of Jackson, you’re going to jail,” said Stokes.

His proposal calls for a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest or conviction.