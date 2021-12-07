Jackson City Council considers youth curfew to curb crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council discussed ways to decrease crime at their meeting.

The council voted unanimously on two orders. The first one focused on allowing Jackson police officers to carry tasers on duty, and the second approval would allow Energy Mississippi to attach video cameras to structures owned by the company.

Leaders said the cameras would have the ability to provide real-time feedback to the Jackson Police Department crime centers.

After considering a curfew for minors, the council agreed to revisit the order due to legal issues. However, some neighbors said a solution to fighting crime is needed now.

“We got nobody. Everybody is passing the buck, and these children are petrified. If they walk, they are in danger. If they drive, they are in danger because they shoot them in the car. They shoot them while they are walking,” said Georgia Lee Simmions, a Jackson neighbor.

“Doing nothing is not a solution. We have to find solutions,” said Councilman Vernon Hartley.

On Thursday, a public hearing will take place at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The hearing will focus on ideas to help combat crime and violence.