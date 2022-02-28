JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council is at a standstill when it comes to finding a company to take care of garbage collection.

The mayor and councilmembers are still not in agreement over garbage collection, and now they are having a war of words.

During Monday’s news briefing, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he believes some councilmembers are taking bribes. Councilman Ashby Foote and Councilman Kenneth Stokes responded to the mayor’s comments.

“I mean, the fact that I voted at the same in the same way that Kenny Stokes voted, that’s not any reason for me to consider me taking a bribe. So, you know, it’s really sad that that City Council, city politics has gotten to this point where when he doesn’t get his way, he starts throwing wild accusations around,” said Foote.

“I will formally invite the FBI. I will send them another inviting the FBI, and we’re going to make sure that they can come in and investigate and that they clear Kenneth Stokes. Then, I want the mayor to go get some drug treatment,” said Stokes. “The mayor must leave this dope alone because the dope is running him crazy.”

Garbage collection is a topic on Tuesday’s council agenda.