JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Judge Jess Dickenson ruled on Thursday, March 31 that there is no garbage contract between Richard’s Disposal and the City Council.

In a statement, Dickenson said the mayor may propose a contract, but for it to be valid, binding, and enforceable upon the citizens of Jackson, the contract must be submitted to and approved by the Jackson City Council.

Less than an hour before the ruling, the Jackson City Council filed a restraining order against Richard’s Disposal on Thursday, March 31.

The City Council’s Attorney Deshun Martin said they’ve authorized him to release a temporary restraining order against Richard’s Disposal, as well as a cease and desist letter because the company has no valid contract in the city.

A statement from Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s Office said, “Because this matter is still in front of the court, the only thing that we can say is that garbage will be picked up April 1 and beyond.”

Martin said because Richard’s Disposal does not have valid contract in the city, they will not pay them for any work done.

The city’s current contract with Waste Management expires at the end of March 31. Lumumba sent the following letter to Waste Management on March 31 about the contract expiration with the city.

The City of Jackson is issuing this Notice of Expiration to inform you that as of today, March 31,2022, your agreement with the City of Jackson to provide solid waste collection services, entered into September 30, 2021, will terminate at midnight. The term of the emergency agreement was for a period of October 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. Any services provided after expiration are not authorized by the City of Jackson. The City of Jackson has not authorized payment for services provided by Waste Management of Mississippi, Inc. after March 31, 2022. CHOKWE A. LUMUMBA, MAYOR OF JACKSON

Waste Management officials said the company would agree to extend its existing service to the city o a short-term interim basis.