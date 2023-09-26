JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Library System is making some changes.

Five of the seven libraries in Jackson are currently in operation. Richard Wright and Eudora Welty remain closed.

On Tuesday, city leaders discussed plans for moving forward during the City Council meeting. Eudora Welty will be temporarily relocated to the Union Station building downtown.

After AC and structural issues, as well as water damage, some believe it’s time to make some changes. Eudora Welty could be demolished and replaced with a green space.

Last year, the Charles Tisdale Library was demolished.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, held a news conference recently calling for the Medgar Evers Library to reopen after being closed for months. Stokes and other councilmembers are concerned about the fate of the library system and the future of the youth.

“It’s a joint venture between the city of Jackson-Hinds County. The city pays 70% of the county’s budget, and yet the city libraries are closing in. Hinds County libraries are staying open. It’s not right. It’s not fair. I think that we need to find a way to keep these libraries open. If anything, let’s build some more,” said Stokes.

“Libraries are such an important asset. And for those that don’t have computers or access to devices, it’s such an important, vital tool for our community to be able to come and apply for jobs. So, we cannot adapt. We have to keep our libraries open, and we need to make sure there’s a library in every ward. In my ward, we have no library,” said Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Ward 2.

There is no timeline on when the possible demolition at Eudora Welty would begin.